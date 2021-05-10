Lil Nas X Reveals His Hidden Dating Fear

Lil Nas X is opening up about his dating worries.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” singer recently opened up about the subjects of dating and dealing with trolls. The celebrated musician approached these topics while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

After coming out as gay in 2019, Lil Nas X says dating life has presented a fear. Specifically, he’s worried that the guys getting close to him are using him as a “stepping stone” to fame.

“I’ve honestly gotten to this point where I’m just like, okay, I hope this person actually likes me for me [and] isn’t trying to use me as a stepping stone,” the musician confessed.

He then added, “I’ve just got to a point where it’s like well, even if they are [using me], then that’s a lesson learned. I can’t just stop meeting people because of this fear.”

This isn’t Lil Nas X’s first time talking about the woe’s of dating culture. Last month, Nas made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of the “top” and “bottom” labels in gay sex spaces. While answering fan questions in an Instagram Q&A, Lil Nas X argued that top and bottom labels have become a form of misogyny.

“I get this question a lot. I’ve never been a bunk bed kinda guy, I like king-sized beds, I like queen-sized beds,” he initially joked to a fan asking if he prefers to top or bottom.

“But for real, all jokes aside, with this top and bottom s**t in the gay community, it has become a huge form of misogyny, and it’s like how you n****s misogynists?” the singer continued. “You’re all gay, you’re f*****s. We’re all f*****s.”

In his ET interview, Lil Nas X also talked about the constant flow of criticism and trolls that find their way to his social media pages. The 22-year-old shared he’s grown used to the hate and encourages it. That way, people are still talking about him.

“When I first got famous, I would block everybody [who was abusive,]” he reasoned. “But now it’s like, okay, cool. For me, I would rather somebody hate the s*** out of me when they’re talking about me rather than not say anything at all, because that’s giving more power to my name.”

Source: Entertainment Weekly,