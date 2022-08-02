Did Lil Nas X Just Leak A New Collab?

Lil Nas X just gave us a preview of a new joint project and business venture. Good for him! But Nas, tell us what it means!

On Monday, the singer posted a photo to Instagram that spotlight his shoes. Knowing the star, fans realized there must be something up with the footwear. But what is it? The close-up shots reveal a sort of Air Force 1s-Timberland hybrid. The shoes appear to have a pair of white sneakers on the top with Timberland’s original yellow boots at the bottom.

Now sneakerheads, is that sacrilegious or what? Just curious.

Since posting the pictures yesterday, the images have circulated on social media. As you’d expect. But, it seems like no one knows the story behind those shoes. And, there’s been no official statement from either brand about the footwear. Even Lil Nas X is keeping us in the dark by not captioning the photos. How cruel!

But according to PAPER Magazine, there’s speculation that Lil Nas X’s post was a clue to an upcoming business collab. Maybe Lil Nas X is working again with MSCHF? MSCHF is a Brooklyn art collective responsible for the infamous Satan Shoes that helped to bolster attention for Lil Nas X’s Call Me By Your Name (Montero).

Back in 2021, Lil Nas X released the single in preparation for the drop of his first album. After releasing the song and music video, Lil Nas X teamed up with MSCF to create the “Satan Shoe.” The shoes were custom Air Max 97s dressed in black with a bronze Pentagram charm. On top of that, the shoes were filled with red ink and a drop of real human blood.

After their release, the shoes caused major controversy. It fanned the flames of conservative criticism of the singer for his satanic theming. While that would have originally ended with online discourse, Nike entered the scene. The shoe brand sued Lil Nas X and MSCHF because the they hadn’t gotten the rights to use the Nike logo or base their shoe on Nike’s design.

Then, Lil Nas X, the marketing genius that he is, turned the situation into a skit and the premise for his next music video, “Industry Baby.”

But is this the type of collab you’re looking for with Lil Nas X? His debut album, Montero, included several collabs with stars like Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and even Elton John. But his most famous musical collaboration was with rapper Jack Harlow in “Industry Baby.”

Though, Lil Nas X released another collaboration earlier this year with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. ‘Late to da Party,” however, never got as much traction as Lil Nas X’s other singles. The single included many references to Lil Nas X’s recent BET Awards 2022 snub. Even the art for the track depicts someone urinating on a BET award. Though, perhaps that’s a reference to Kanye West doing the same to a Grammy award in 2020.

But what do you readers think? Are you interested in another shoe collab from Lil Nas X? Or, do you want him to release another musical collab? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments below.

Source: PAPER,