Lil Nas X To Debut New Music On ‘SNL’

Lil Nas X is kicking up his marketing and publicity ahead of his upcoming album. Earlier this year, the openly gay musician dropped the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The adjoining music video became a major pop culture moment due to the unapologetic queer context and the references to hell. He then made out with another man in the music video of a new Brockhampton song. And now, it appears he’s preparing to drop another single.

On Monday, May 3, afternoon, Lil Nas X posted a picture to Twitter. The picture shows three index cards reading, “May 22. Anya Taylor-Joy. Lil Nas X.” Lil Nas X then captioned the tweet with the words, “Saturday Night Live. MONTERO + NEW SONG. 5/22.”

It appears Lil Nas X will be the musical guest for an Anya Taylor-Joy hosted (The Queen’s Gambit) episode of Saturday Night Live. The 22-year-old will be given the time to perform two songs and they are both new tracks from his upcoming album MONTERO (which is named after his legal first name). In an interview with Apple Music, Lil Nas X said the album will be “about 15 to 18” tracks long. Unfortunately, no other news is known about the project.

Will the new song have as much of an explosive impact on pop culture as Lil Nas X’s other singles? So far, every one of the performer’s singles has gone platinum. Will this new song make the same record? We’ll find out when Lil Nas X performs it on May 22. In addition, Lil Nas X’s debut full album MONTERO is set to release sometime this summer.

