Lil Nas X & Tony Hawk Skating Together?

Musician Lil Nas X recently collaborated with famous skateboarder Tony Hawk. The moment came as a pleasant surprise for fans of both after the two lightly clashed over blood-infused merch.

If his ongoing music video storyline hasn’t reminded you, Lil Nas X received controversy earlier this year for his “Satan shoes.” The shoes, which were blood-infused, received pushback from conservatives. Then Nike came forward to condemn Lil Nas X for “unauthorized” use of their brand. Lil Nas X used that controversy to create his album marketing campaign and before-mentioned music video saga.

But last week, skater Tony Hawk announced his own blood-infused product. Tony Hawk announced that he would be releasing the skateboards. Afterward, the athlete saw his product sell-out with no pushback.

Lil Nas X then called out the situation on social media.

Lil Nas X wrote: “Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? And maybe you were mad for some other reason?”

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

The artist also posted in the comments of Hawk’s Instagram post about the skateboards, saying, “Nah he tweakin.”

Tony Hawk, however, took the moment in stride and with understanding.

“I understand his perspective, and I respect it,” he told KSL. “Yeah, obviously there’s a disparity there, but I think the issue with him more was that there was a copyright infringement, from what I understand. But by no means was I trying to capitalise on his success or even copy him.”

But it seems the two didn’t leave the situation there. As, according to PinkNews, Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk met up to create a TikTok video. The video then went online on Monday, August 30.

Many fans were happy to see the video, which Lil Nas X shared on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Several Twitter users also responded by playing along with the stunt-double joke.

You’re literally so talented, i understand the hate now — andre (@madwithdre) August 30, 2021

damn he can really skate!!! hes almost as good as tony hawk — ampora (@Ampora4000) August 30, 2021

This is edited! That was Tony Hawk doing those tricks not you! — Literal Larry (@ImLiteralLarry1) August 30, 2021

Source: KSL, PinkNews,