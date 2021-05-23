Lil Nas X’s Pants Ripped On Live TV

Well, hey. At least it wasn’t as revealing as the Lenny Kravitz situation.

Lil Nas X performed as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live and the singer got an unexpected surprise. During the Season 46 finale of SNL, Lil Nas X performed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” while wearing a fire-themed leather outfit. But when around the 2:24 time mark of the performance, Lil Nas X experienced a wardrobe malfunction. When he squatted down in front of a stripper pole, the musician’s pants ripped in the upper thigh area.

“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV. OMFG NO,” Lil Nas X tweeted after the moment happened live. “I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo.”

LMAO I RECORDED IT pic.twitter.com/FL7K6xg2aX — ♋️niya♋️track 6 (@nasxmont) May 23, 2021

For the rest of the performance, Lil Nax X continued to dance and sing while trying to keep the rip from being too noticeable.

Then, Lil Nas X performed a second time. This time, the performance for “Sun Goes Down” went smoothly. That led to an ever greater contrast between the sexual bop that is “Montero” and the more somber ballad in his second performance.

But that’s not all. Some musical guests rise to the task of appearing in a skit or a prerecorded video. Lil Nas X did so by appearing in SNL’s prerecorded “Pride Month Song” sketch. You can watch that video below.

So all in all, Lil Nas X did a good job on SNL. Even ripped pants couldn’t keep the musician down.