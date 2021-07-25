Lil Nas X’s Telling Homophobes To Shut Up & Move On

Lil Nas X sure works hard to dodge and dunk homophobes on Twitter.

It hasn’t even been a full weekend yet since Lil Nas X released the music and music video for his latest song “Industry Baby.” Yet, the musician has had to field several homophobic tweets about his new release. From people calling him an industry plant released into the world just to spread the “gay agenda” and appeal to the “lower demographic,” to people saying the gay-themed video is demonic. Lil Nas X has seen it all. But, thankfully, he’s responded to many of them too.

Now it’s pretty well-known by now, by anyone who followers him on Twitter, that Lil Nas X is not afraid to stand up to homophobia. In fact, he’ll often mock it. And he did just several times over the weekend.

For instance, one person called the song, which was co-produced by Kanye West, demonic and ridiculed the religious man for being involved with the work. In response, Lil Nas X replied that there was nothing demonic about the music video. While the prior music video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” directly involved the devil, “Industry Baby” was just about a jailbreak. Lil Nas X then told the homophobe to “just say you hate gay people musty.”

there was nothing demonic about the industry baby video. just say u hate gay people musty. https://t.co/3CmrEqViQm — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 23, 2021

One other Twitter user then compared the way Jack Harlow, who was featured in the song and is straight, was depicted in the video to Lil Nas X. The homophobe called Lil Nas X in the video an “emasculation and attack on Black men.” Lil Nas X then responded by calling out the Twitter user for viewing “femininity as weakness.”

the truth is there is no attack. you view femininity as weakness. you don’t like gay black men because you are afraid of black men, as a whole, being viewed as weak. you cling on to your masculinity because without it you have nothing else going for yourself. https://t.co/JQcwf0RrSR — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 24, 2021

That user then, of course, deleted his tweet.

And those weren’t the only homophobic posts Lil Nas X had to deal with over the weekend.

i become 10% gayer every time i read a “we get it you’re gay” comment — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 23, 2021

nigga i literally went to hell and twerked on satan but gay prison is where you draw the line ?! https://t.co/3NLR6GPt0o — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 23, 2021

many, if not all, of these artists had to hide their sexuality for majority of their career. you seem to only respect gay artists when the gay part is tucked away. you don’t like me because i embrace my sexuality instead of hiding it and never speaking on it for your comfort. https://t.co/s1e4V6Uh1n — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 25, 2021

all jokes aside the idea of a gay agenda doesn’t make sense. if someone influences you to suck cock you probably already wanted to suck cock. — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 24, 2021

yes manipulation is real. agendas are real. i just simply don’t believe me in a fictional prison with twerking men could lead to a heterosexual man deciding to suck dick. https://t.co/bi5p5VVmmr — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 24, 2021

lemme explain lil nas = gay

so he wit boy jack harlow = straight

so he wit girl got it?? https://t.co/KghECFfSOw — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 24, 2021

y’all be silent as hell when niggas dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women. but when i do anything remotely sexual i’m “being sexually irresponsible” & “causing more men to die from aids” y’all hate gay ppl and don’t hide it. https://t.co/ZiwbYcIH5l — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 25, 2021

Over the weekend, there have been some who question the legitimacy of Lil Nas X and his successes. They claim he’s an industry plant or that he’s creating these music videos and social media presence for shock value and attention. And to that I say, “No. And even if so, so what?” Lil Nas X is creating visibility for gay Black men like never before. He is showing us, and the world, by example that Black men can be out loud and proud. That we can flaunt our bodies, that we can twerk, that we can experiment with our clothing, that we can celebrate our sexualities, that we can dance like nobodies watching, that we can fight for our right to exist, and that we can breathe.

And even better, he’s also supporting a much-needed charity while doing it. In a fight to end cash bail and mass incarceration, Lil Nas X has joined forces with the Bail Fund.

on a serious note, i know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. and the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on the black community. that’s why i teamed up with @bailproject to create the Bail X Fund. let’s bring people home! 🤍 https://t.co/c6YOhNex7e — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 24, 2021

.@LilNasX is just functioning at an entirely different level. Extraordinary. https://t.co/gzWwylOI3T — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 23, 2021

Now keep in mind, there have been many queer Black men that came before Lil Nas X. Many performers, activists, and so on. Many of them have taught and lived these lessons before. But the level of visibility that Lil Nas X is doing it is, at the very least, something to recognize. This is not a competition. His success does not diminish any others. It only creates room for more.

So to close out this article, I just want to say quickly to Lil Nas X, as a gay black man inspired by your music videos, stage performances, and social media presence, thank you. Truly, thank you.