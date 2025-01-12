Linda Lavin’s Final Curtain Call: Celebrating a Life of Iconic Roles

Linda Lavin, the iconic TV and Tony-winning stage actress best known for her Emmy-nominated role as the title character on the sitcom “Alice,” has passed away at the age of 87, her publicist has confirmed. Lavin died Sunday due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer.

Despite her diagnosis, Lavin was actively promoting her new Netflix series “No Good Deed” and was in the midst of filming the highly anticipated Hulu comedy series “Mid-Century Modern.” Tragically, she passed away with just three episodes left to shoot for the series.

“Mid-Century Modern,” a sitcom from “Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, featured Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, the critical, smothering, and amoral mother of Bunny Schneiderman, played by Nathan Lane. The multi-cam comedy also starred Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham. The series follows Bunny and his best friends, who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs. Lavin’s performance was a highlight of the series, which had completed seven of its 10 episodes before production was set to resume in mid-January.

“Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers,” Kohan, Mutchnick, and director Jimmy Burrows said in a heartfelt joint statement. “She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat-seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul — deep, joyful, generous, and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her.”

“Mid-Century Modern” also counted Ryan Murphy as an executive producer, adding another layer of prestige to the project. The impact of Lavin’s passing on the show’s future remains unclear.

Throughout her illustrious career, Lavin captivated audiences with her remarkable versatility, from her Tony-winning stage performances to her unforgettable portrayal of Alice Hyatt in “Alice,” a role that earned her multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Her quick wit, musical talent, and commanding stage presence made her a beloved figure in entertainment.

Linda Lavin’s legacy as a trailblazing actress and cherished colleague will endure through her many memorable roles and the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed.

