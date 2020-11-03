Lindsey Graham Claims Women Can Go ‘Anywhere’ In Life If They’re ‘Pro-Life’: Watch

Lindsey Graham made shocking statements over the weekend as his campaign to remain senator in South Carolina has been met with some very public challenges.

The 65-year-old addressed a rally in the city of Conway on Saturday, October 31, where he began to speak about his love for conservative Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett. ACB, who has a history of anti-gay behavior, was appointed to her role last month.

Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says Amy Coney Barrett is proof that women can succeed if "you follow traditional family structure." pic.twitter.com/yR0aqMRpj7 — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) October 31, 2020

“You know what I like about judge Barrett? She’s got everything! She’s just not wicked smart, she’s incredibly good. She embraces her faith,” he said while talking to the crowd.

Then he said something quite jarring. “I want every young woman to know there’s a place for you in America if you are pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow a traditional family structure — that you can go anywhere, young lady.”

Graham’s opinion on a “traditional family structure” is interesting as he never married and has been plagued with gay rumors for years. Those allegations were brought to light yet again days before his rally thanks to a beloved Bravolebrity.

Shep Rose, star of the hit series Southern Charm, blasted him on Twitter with claims and alleged tea that was delicious to sip from.

“Now she can decide against gay people like you,” Shep tweeted, referring to ACB’s anti-LGBTQ past. “And you’ll go ahead and have clandestine same sex relationships while betraying good and decent and amazing openly gay people.” He finished his message with some pretty yummy shade, writing (and alleging), “The irony is thicker than your boyfriend.”