‘Loki’ Almost Had A Queer Sex Scene?

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 1.

Loki fans, we have some disappointing news for you.

Over the two months, fans of the God of Mischief and long-running anti-hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been blessed with hours of Loki content. Even better, fans were excited to get confirmation that Loki is bisexual or “hedonistic” as the show put it. But other than labeling and vocalizing it, there wasn’t much LGBTQ representation at all in the show. (We mean, Loki ended up falling in love specifically with the female version of himself and not any of the male versions. Come on.).

But now, a new behind-the-scenes special reveals a queer sex scene was on the table. Or rather, the writing board. This week, Disney+ released Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki. The special is a behind-the-scenes, “how they made it” look at the creation of the show’s first season. Within the special, we get to see lead writer Michael Waldron’s brainstorming for the show. And within that is a look at a whiteboard filled with notes and ideas of possible scenes.

If you’re the type of Marvel fan who likes to know the ins and outs of how these films and series are made, you’ll know that there are even more fans who comb EVERYTHING on the internet. Twitter is already full of sleuths and investigators. Imaging tying that with geekdom and fandom. The result is what happened when Loki fans got a glimpse of that whiteboard.

“Doing crazy mischief, a.k.a. sex,” reads one of the notes, as fans have since realized.

“More sex, bi, alien, etc.,” reads another note a little further down on the list.

the whiteboard from the making of loki 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/jhRroKNFec — Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) July 21, 2021

But again, it seems those scenes did not make it in the film’s final edits. And part of us isn’t surprised. After all, Love, Victor got moved to Hulu for being “too mature,” which led to more sex talk in season 2. And who knows if the scenes even made it to filming. At this point, we’re exhausted with hoping for outright LGBTQ representation from Marvel. Though, there are many opportunities in the future. Even with Loki Season 2. However, bisexual director and executive producer Kate Herron will not be back to oversee it.

We’ll see what happens whenever Loki returns. In the meantime, we can look forward to The Eternals as our next hope for LGBTQ representation. That is… if we dare.