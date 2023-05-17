LOOK: Andy Cohen Shares Throwback Nude Photo When He Was 30!

Andy Cohen recently shared a throwback naked photo of his 30-year-old self, and he asked his followers if he should recreate it.

The 54-year-old radio and TV host posted the photo with a poll on his Instagram Story, and on the caption, he wrote:

“Feel like I’ve still got it! Should I re-create this 30 year old nude photo????”

What do you think? Is it a YAY or NAY on an updated version of Cohen’s nude photo?

Moreover, the TV presenter wrote a book titled ‘The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up,’ which was recently released on May 9. In the book, Cohen spilled the tea on newlyweds Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown.

He talked about Underwood’s March 22 appearance in ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,’ where the ‘Bachelor’ alum admitted that he wasn’t signing a prenup before getting married to Brown.

“The media actually was alerted when he said he wasn’t signing a prenup. His fiancé was in the [audience] and looked mortified as I fished around their lives,” Cohen wrote.

The talk show host is a father of two kids: his 3-year-old son named Ben and 1-year-old daughter named Lucy.