LOOK: Brad Pitt’s Upcoming ‘Babylon’ Film Gets Wild and Steamy

Brad Pitt is starring in an upcoming film titled ‘Babylon,’ and the trailers, which come in Naughty and Nice versions, was recently released.

The Nice trailer depicts the transition of the movie industry from silent to sound films, black and white to Technicolor image, as well as the stars who make or break their careers in the process.

On the other hand, the Naughty version starts off with Tobey Maguire’s character, James, looking unwell, and then it features some nudity, violence, and risqué humor — some of which are also shown in the Nice trailer, and vice-versa.

Aside from Pitt and Maguire, ‘Babylon’s cast includes: Margot Robbie, Katherine Waterston, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, and Jean Smart. Moreover, the film’s official synopsis reads:

“From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt, who plays the role of Jack, admitted that for a moment, he was a bit shocked by the nudity on set, but he eventually got over it like the veteran Hollywood actor that he is.

“The first day was a bit shocking, even for me. I went, ‘Wow, wow, we’re really doing this… a lot of nudity, a lot of nudity. And then, day three it was like, ‘Yeah, a lot of nudity.’ And then two weeks into it, it was just like another day at the office,” the ‘Bullet Train’ actor shared.

‘Babylon’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 23. In the meantime, you can watch the wild and steamy trailers… 😉

Sources: collider.com, screenrant.com