LOOK: Here Are the LGBTQ+ Stars in HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Cast

HBO’s new drama series, ‘The Idol,’ is certainly no short of big Hollywood celebrities, including some very talented LGBTQ+ stars.

That being said, let’s meet the queer actors who grace the cast of ‘The Idol’…

Hari Nef, who is openly transgender, has been spotted in several clips from the series, however, her character’s name has yet to be disclosed. In a photo that she posted on Instagram, Nef is sporting an orange bob hairstyle, complete with a stylish outfit.

Next up, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy is also starring in the show, but his character has not yet been named. The 39-year old Canadian actor, who is openly gay, noted that his role in ‘The Idol’ will be a “vibe shift” from his previous comedic roles.

The late queer actress Anne Heche is also a part of the series, and it will mark her final on-screen appearance. She passed away at the age of 53 due to severe brain injuries after a car accident in 2022.

Last but not least, Troye Sivan, whose character has also yet to be named, has been spotted in a few clips on the show’s teaser trailers. The openly gay Australian singer-songwriter previously expressed on an Instagram post that filming ‘The Idol’ was the “best time of my life.”

‘The Idol’ is set to premiere sometime in 2023, however, HBO has yet to announce a specific release date for the series.

