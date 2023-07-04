LOOK: Here’s How Olympic Medalist Gus Kenworthy Enjoyed Pride 2023

This year’s Pride celebration seems to have been a blast for Gus Kenworthy, as he recently shared some moments from his experience in New York City.

Not to mention, it looks like Pride in NYC was too hot and sweaty for the 31-year-old Olympic medalist based on his shirtless state in the photos and video that he posted on Instagram. The video shows him walking shirtless along the busy streets of New York.

“Back, back, back again! Always a treat to be in New York for Pride and this year’s was my favorite one yet,” he expressed on the caption.

Kenworthy then posted a series of photos from New York Pride, and he is looking V sexy in them.

“Frame-worthy moments from NY Pride!,” he captioned.

Dropping his hot pics here:

Prior to his Pride celebration in New York, the British-American former freestyle skier and actor also “had so much fun” doing a “special Pride class” at a gym called Barry’s in West Hollywood, California.

Here’s him looking super sexy at the gym… 😉

You can see Kenworthy’s NY Pride content here: