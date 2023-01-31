LOOK: Jeffree Star Posts a New Cryptic Pic with His “NFL Boo”

Jeffree Star once again piqued the curiosity of the internet after posting a cryptic photo of his mystery boyfriend, whom he previously referred to as his “NFL boo.”

On January 28, the 37-year-old YouTuber shared a first look at his new beau on Twitter. He share a photo of him and his new boyfriend’s hands intertwined, as well as their feet propped on the vacant seats in front while aboard a private plane.

On the caption, Star wrote:

“Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming.”

Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wgOuPP4GZy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 27, 2023

More recently, the social media influencer teased his Instagram followers with a mirror selfie of him and his NFL boo, who had his back turned to the camera. In the photo, the couple was holding hands, and the boyfie in question was sporting a clean-cut brown hair.

“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom,” Star wrote on his caption.

Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is currently the only openly gay player in the NFL. However, he is in a relationship with Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl. This makes people even more curious as to who Star’s NFL beau is, therefore activating their FBI mode.

One user commented:

“nobody:

me: FBI mode activated”

Another wrote:

“So like who’s setting up the whole search unit lmaooo”

Meanwhile, one user shared a detailed comment, writing:

“Teams with orange in their colors: Browns, Bengals, Broncos, Dolphins, Bears. It’s not the Bengals because they were together yesterday and the Bengals played, so that’s a red herring and probably why Jeffree is posting this today to throw people off. The Browns’ colors are Brown and Orange. Jack Conklin and Ethan Pocic are the only white, 6’6 players on the Browns that also have hair like that Imma check the other teams though”

Which NFL player is your guess?

Source: nypost.com