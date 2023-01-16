Look Like It’s One and Done For ‘Uncoupled’ With NPH

Now we might never know if Michael took Colin back!

Netflix just announced the cancellation of Uncoupled starring Neil Patrick Harris after just one season. The comedy followed the story of Michael (Harris), a newly single gay man navigating the dating world after being dumped by his husband of almost twenty years. The show created by Darren Star also starred Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Hey @netflix – what the hell? #Uncoupled was a great show that absolutely deserved a second season. Please reconsider your terrible decision to cancel it. Please! #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/duZlqeZTnv — Paul Ilett (@Paul_Ilett) January 14, 2023

The synopsis of the show, as reported on by Entertainment Weekly over the weekend, centers on “Michael (Harris), a luxury real estate agent who is perfectly content with his life and 17-year relationship with his boyfriend, Colin (Watkins)… until they suddenly break up. Tossed back into the dating pool, Michael must learn to sink or swim — and correctly send dick pics — if he wants to find love again.”

The show drew mixed reviews from the queer community, with many, like me, enjoying it while many others took online to hate on the show. Not every “gay show” can represent everyone in the community, nor should it. We can now add Uncoupled to the growing list of gay shows canceled before their time, like the Queer as Folk reboot on Peacock, also axed after one season.

I’m actually really disappointed and concerned with @netflix canceling #Uncoupled Tisha Campbell, sex and the city vibes, and gay content that’s not corny. I hate getting invested in shows — Big Kit (@StevieDwayne) January 14, 2023

Disappointing news. Netflix cancels “Uncoupled” after just one season. pic.twitter.com/41BPgPhPfV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 14, 2023

Last July Instinct reported on NPH’s hunt for the best d*ck pic for his character of Michael. At the time, the Tony award-winning actor said,

“We started looking through photos of people who have taken pics of their dongs in locker rooms. And you had to find the right angle and girth and manscapery. I think we found the right mix. I’m proud of what I’m packing downstairs.”

As a straight guy born in the late 70s I never thought I’d see an openly gay sitcom. #Uncoupled with NPH is a breath of fresh air. I give zero shits about anyone’s preferences, it’s just people dealing with people things. — Mason the Hermit (@masonbailey) July 31, 2022

I am very upset at @netflix I loved this show and was invested in a Season 2!!!! #Uncoupled https://t.co/Qu24B3EATG — Kingston Jael (@kingston_jael) January 15, 2023

Netflix have cancelled #Uncoupled are you actually fucking joking?!?! — Atholl (@AthollMills) January 14, 2023

