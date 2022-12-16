LOOK: Manu Rios Takes on the Dance Floor with ‘Drag Race’s Symone

French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus recently staged his first December fashion show called “Le Raphia” Spring/Summer 2023 in Le Bourget outside Paris, and the after-party featured a trio that we didn’t know we needed to see on the dance floor…

In a TikTok video posted by @jaydenwittl, Manu Rios, from Netflix’s hit Spanish series ‘Elite,’ can be seen singing and dancing to the music with a drink in his hand. Behind him is Jacquemus, and beside him is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 winner Symone.

A few second into the video, Symone notices the actor, and the two of them dance together this time. Rios then becomes sandwiched on the dance floor, with Jacquemus’ front and the ‘Drag Race’s rear.

After dancing for a bit, Symone hugs the ‘Elite’ star, and all three of them continue to dance until the video ends. That was quite the after-party indeed, and thanks to the TikTok video, we got to witness a triple-layered sandwich of icons that continue to slay in their respective industries. <3

Moreover, in an interview with Vogue, Jacquemus explained why he wanted to do a fashion in December, which is mostly a busy month because of the holiday season.

“It may sound silly, but it’s the truth: I wanted to try a fashion show before the holiday. The ‘raffia snow’ was very poetic before Christmas. I didn’t think January was the right time,” the fashion designer expressed.

Source: voguebusiness.com