LOOK: Shia LaBeouf Rocks Yet Another New Look for ‘Megalopolis’

After strutting in Greek goddess drag, Shia LaBeouf was recently spotted practically unrecognizable while rocking a mullet.

Like his Greek goddess transformation, the 36-year-old embattled actor was sporting a mullet for his upcoming film, ‘Megalopolis.’ He was wearing an all-black ensemble, paired with gold suspenders and sheer black stockings with Grecian prints.

In the photo, LaBeouf was filming a fashion show scene for the epic, directed by filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Aside from the ‘Transformers’ actor, the cast of ‘Megalopolis’ also includes Adam Driver, Forrest Whittaker, Aubrey Plaza, and Jon Voight.

Moreover, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Nathalie Emmanuel, and even Coppola’s sister, Talia Shire, are also part of the upcoming film. As per Collider, the epic’s synopsis reads:

“Megalopolis is centered around the aftermath and reconstruction of New York City following a disaster that wrecked the city and wiped off its urban infrastructure. Amid this chaos is an architect who is intent on braving the odds to rebuild New York City as a utopia after the devastating natural disaster.”

In an interview with Scenario magazine, Coppola also shared that his idea was inspired by “a very famous and very mysterious incident in Roman history from the Republic, not the Empire, called the Catiline Conspiracy.”

