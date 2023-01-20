Shia LaBeouf Transforms into an Unrecognizable Greek Goddess

On Wednesday, Shia LaBeouf was spotted on the set of the upcoming film ‘Megalopolis’ in Atlanta, and he is unrecognizable in a Greek goddess fit.

The 36-year-old actor was strutting in his white draped dress, paired with gold jewelry and a matching gold headpiece. His transformation was completed with black acrylic nails, and make-up, which consisted of a dark lip color and pencil-thin eyebrows.

‘Megalopolis’ is written and directed by five-time Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola, and the plot of the movie reads:

“A terrible disaster strikes New York City, causing massive destruction. Meanwhile, an ambitious architect sees this as the perfect opportunity to rebuild the city according to his vision of a futuristic utopia. When he tries to do so, the city’s mayor refuses to allow it.”

Aside from LaBeouf, ‘Megalopolis’ is also starring Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, and Giancarlo Esposito. Moreover, director Coppola previously talked about the film in a 2019 interview with Deadline, sharing that it would be “a major work utilizing all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theater, and that will be an epic on a grand scale.”

In a 2022 interview with the outlet, the 83-year-old filmmaker summarized ‘Megalopolis’ as an “epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love” that will be set in “a modern world unable to solve its own social problems.”

As per Movie Web, the $100M-budget epic will likely be released in 2024 at the earliest or maybe even 2025.

Sources: movieweb.com,