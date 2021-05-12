HOT

Andrew Garfield Flashed New Yorkers While Filming 'Mainstream?'

'Bad boy' Jim rewards Scott with a massage but things get interrupted

Funny: Nothing Bad About A 'Bad Massage Boy'

The HBO Max Limited Series Is Adding Six New Characters To The Reboot's Cast

20 Year-Old Gay Man Beheaded By Family Members In "Honor" Killing

'Louder And Prouder' Sounds Like A Good Fit For These Two

Out actors Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter join the cast of Disney+ animated series The Proud Family:
L-R Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter (images via Depositphotos)

Out actors Billy Porter (POSE, Kinky Boots) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, The Boys in the Band) are joining the cast of the upcoming reboot of Disney’s The Proud Family.

The original series ran on Disney Channel from September 2001 to August 2005 with a 14-year-old African-American protagonist named Penny Proud.

The new series, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will stream on Disney+ and pick up with the straight A student and her coterie of friends.

As part of the new crew, Porter and Quinto will voice the roles of Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, respectively. The pair will play mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, to be voiced by Keke Palmer.

The animated characters Barry and Randall
Barry and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins (images via Disney)

Plus, EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) will voice the role of Michael Collins, Penny’s bestie who is described as “a non-conforming trendsetter serving fierce looks at school and on the basketball court” by EW.

Michael Collins

The new series is slated to launch on Disney+ in 2022.

In the meantime, you can catch Porter in the final season of FX’s acclaimed series POSE currently airing new episodes on Sundays. And Quinto can be heard as the voice of the Robot on the Amazon Original adult animated series, Invincible.

(source: EW)

