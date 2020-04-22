‘Love, Simon’ Goes to College In Newly Announced Sequel

We’re getting yet another sequel to gay young adult story Love, Simon.

When the Love, Simon film dropped back in 2018, the movie was met with excitement over its mainstream production support. Because of the global praise surrounding that film, Hollywood has attempted to make it into a brand for young adult and LGBTQ content. A sequel starring a new lead will air through streaming platform Hulu, a Disney+ show about Simon’s bisexual best-friend was initially in the works (though, it appears that later transformed into the beforementioned Hulu show), and now a new novella is on the horizon.

Becky Albertalli, the writer behind the Simonverse novel series, shared on social media that a new story called Love, Creekwood is on the way.

“Me right now: LOVE, CREEKWOOD, a Simonverse novella, out 6/30/20 from @balzerandbray in hardcover, e-book, and audio,” she announced through Twitter. “No info yet on int’l availability, but I hope to know more soon!”

This novel is the fourth in the Simonverse book series. The novel follows earlier releases Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, The Upside of Unrequited, and Leah on the Offbeat. According to Pride, this novella will be told in “all emails, and it’s set during the gang’s first year of college.” This means, chronologically the story will happen after Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and Leah on the Offbeat. Albertalli also shared that the novella will contain “shenanigans, exclamation points, yearning, Drunk Simon, Nostalgic Blue, Finals Week Abby, Valentine’s Day Leah, big decisions, and MUCH talk of kissing.”

But that’s not all. The book’s proceeds will also help LGBTQ people. Albertalli shared that ALL profits from the novella will be donated to The Trevor Project.

“I’m donating 100% of my English language royalty advance to @TrevorProject,” she tweeted, “the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.”

As for why she chose the Trevor Project, Albertalli says the organization means much to her.

“They do the work I can’t, and they do it with such thoughtfulness, care, and commitment to research-based best practices.” She poignantly adds, “they have saved *many* of my readers’ lives. And, as I’m sure you can imagine, there’s been a huge spike in the volume of crisis calls due to COVID19 and its specific impact on LGBTQ youth.”

If you want to support the Trevor Project and more Simonverse content, you can buy the novella on June 30, 2020.

Source: Pride