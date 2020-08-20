Luca Guadagnino In Talks To Direct A Frank Ocean MV

A Frank Ocean music video with Call Me By Your Name vibes?

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is currently preparing for the release of his new HBO mini-series We Are Who We Are. That series, much like the Oscar-winning movie that helped to raise Guadagnino’s profile in the past few years, centers on queer youth coming of age and coming into themselves while living in scenic Italy. But now we’ve heard word that Guadagnino could add his wistful queer aesthetic to a singer who’d fit that artistic flair to a T, Frank Ocean.

Guadagnino recently talked to New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan about his new HBO show. During that interview, Guadagnino mentioned the fact that a potential collaboration with R&B singer Frank Ocean fell through recently, but the director is still interested in the project.

“We were collaborating on a music video that never happened,” Guadagnino said, according to a tweet from Buchanan. “I use the Times to launch an appeal to Frank: Frank, let’s do that video. Come on.”

It’s true that Frank Ocean is working on new music. While the singer is known for his melancholic R&B vibes, Ocean shared last year that he’s working on a new sound. Inspired by the electronic waves of the 1980s queer club scene, Frank Ocean announced his interest in creating dance beats for an upcoming album. That said, Frank Ocean also released a few singles that continued to hold his trademark soulful flair.

However, Frank Ocean’s new music has been put on hold for two significant reasons. First, there is, of course, the coronavirus pandemic which has postponed many artistic endeavors. But even further, there’s the fact that Ocean’s family is currently in mourning after the singer’s 18-year-old brother died in a car crash. While the family has not released an official statement yet, Out reports that Ocean’s mother has shared a picture of herself holding a younger version of Ocean’s brother.

With that in mind, a collaboration project and music video between Frank Ocean and Luca Guadagnino sounds interesting, but now’s not the time to apply public pressure for one. Let’s give Frank Ocean some time.

Source: Out Magazine