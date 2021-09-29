Lucian Piane Sings Parody During Arrest

Former producer, composer and judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Lucian Piane has hit many bumps in the road since falling out with BFF RuPaul Charles.

Over the last several years, Piane has spiraled out of control on social media and has been open about his struggles with mental health illness. Piane has also had several run-ins with the law. He has previously been arrested for public intoxication, trespassing, but most recently was arrested for felony vandalism when he allegedly rammed a shopping cart into a bank window in San Fernando Valley.

When police arrived at the scene, Piane was barefoot and disruptive as he yelled at officers. As Piane was placed in cuffs, he joked as someone was filming nearby. Piane, who is a talented songwriter, bursted out a parody rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow. In a video released by TMZ, Piane is seen being searched and he jokes about officers pulling his pants down.

Piane was released on September 28.

Through his struggle with mental health illness, Piane has shown signs of attempting to receive the help he needs.

When getting arrested, Piane typically name drops RuPaul and uses his past credits to try to diffuse situations.

Online, Piane also uses his knowledge of the industry to threaten people and followers.

It’s tragic to see the current state of Lucian Piane’s life. We hope he gets the support he needs to get well.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) HelpLine.

The NAMI HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., ET.

1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org

Source: TMZ