Lukas Gage Wows Again With Golden Shower Scene in ‘You’

photo via Instagram, @lukasgage

First, he got rimmed by the handsome and hunky Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus. Now Euphoria scene stealer Lukas Gage is finding himself going viral once again for another steamy gay sex scene, this time in the new season of Netflix’s creepy smash hit You.

The 27-year-old has been on fire recently with roles in Love Victor, Euphoria, The White Lotus and You. (all small independent films no one has ever heard of lol). His latest risque not for everyone’s eyes scene focuses on a special type of shower. Take a look.

first the rimjob in White Lotus and now this NSFW moment in You…Lukas Gage is single-handedly revolutionizing TV sex scenes. give him an honorary Emmy now pic.twitter.com/PByBS5sdvW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 11, 2023

Gage has been on our radar for quite some time given his impressive body of work. In January 2022, Instinct reported on Gage telling host Andy Cohen on WWHL that,

“I thought we should normalize rimming. I think that ass-eating needs to be talked about more. In the script it was ‘sex’, and we’ve seen sex on TV. Let’s have some ass eating. Wouldn’t it be more interesting if [Dillon’s] getting his salad tossed? I mean, how often do we see that on TV?’ I think it’s much more interesting and more jarring to walk in on”.

The What Breaks The Ice actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his attitude towards sex and nudity on camera saying,

“I guess I’m a little more European in my thoughts on nudity right now. I’m not begging to take my clothes off, but I’m comfortable with it. I want to keep a sense of truthfulness, too. If there’s a scene where I’m having sex with my boss, it’s gonna be pretty f*cking weird if I have clothes on. Those scenes are so mechanical in their filming, anyways. There’s nothing sexy about a director telling you you’re thrusting weird.”

you s4 adam lukas gage “you wanna do some pegging? let’s do some pegging” pic.twitter.com/ehKHTtEVXX — Mindy Meeks-Martin video store (@succescion) February 9, 2023

Lukas gage getting his ass ate on white lotus and now having a piss link on you is quite the career — AD (@Tonys__Tweets) February 11, 2023

Lukas Gage really got his ass ate in White Lotus and got pissed on in You. That’s range Ladies and Gentleman. — Greg Varley (@GSVarley) February 10, 2023

Lukas Gage going from Benji’s selfish bf in Love, Victor to getting beaten up in Euphoria to his ass ate in White Lotus to pissed on in You is really a trip. Versatile king? — em (@maudevandien) February 11, 2023

Gage has not spoken publicly about his sexual orientation. We here at Instinct are just waiting to see what he does next!

What about you Instincters? What’s your favorite Lukas Gage role? Sound off in the comments below.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter