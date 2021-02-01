How’s My Nose? Luke Evans Lands Role in Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ 

We’ll be seeing a lot more of hunky Luke Evans from the comfort of our own homes in the upcoming months.

Deadline reported late last week that he has joined the live-action remake of Pinocchio as The Coachman. It will be directed by Robert Zemeckis of Forrest Gump and Back to the Future fame and costar 2-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

Per Deadline: “The movie, which was recently announced at Disney Investor Day in December as making its destination on streaming service Disney+, not theaters, is written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz. Andrew Miano and Weitz are producing through their company Depth of Field. The 1940 Disney animated classic tells the tale of a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy. Box Office Mojo lists the movie with a lifetime gross close to $122M worldwide, however, the original animated feature has always been a vault cash cow for Disney.” Production on the film is set to begin in late spring.

Luke has many other acting ventures on the way. The 41-year-old is in pre-production on the feature Bear Season which costars Jacob Tremblay. Per Backstage: “it tells the story of Chester (Tremblay), a young boy searching for a hero after losing his father in the second world war. Following his epic journey from Detroit to Scotland, Chester’s mission is to seek out Wojtek, the real-life Polish soldier-bear who lived in Edinburgh Zoo.”

He’s also featured in the upcoming thriller Crisis alongside Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly which is set to be released on February 26 and recently completed filming a lead ensemble role in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. It includes a star-studded cast like Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy & Bobby Cannavale.

Luke made headlines for his personal life late last year after he split from hotelier Rafael Olarra. Rumors started to swirl about their possible uncoupling when they unfollowed one another on social media in October. He later confirmed their split in an interview last month.

