Luke Evans Reveals He’s Single Again

Luke Evans is single again, according to the Beauty & The Beast actor himself.

In a recent interview with The Times, Evans shared that his 18-month relationship with hotelier Rafael Olarra has ended. Instinct’s suspicions of the couple’s estrangement began last October after they unfollowed each other on social media before shortly re-following each’s accounts. But now, we have official word that the two are no longer together.

“It is what it is,” Evans told The Times.

Evans then shared that he’s becoming more and more interested in fatherhood.

“I thought about [having kids] many times and as I get older I’m thinking maybe I should get on and do it. I don’t want to be an old dad… but I would like to be a dad,” he explained. ‘There’s a lot of satisfaction to passing on your experiences and rearing a strong open-minded, kind, respectful human being who can go out in the world and do something good.”

But for now, Luke Evans is still focused on his career. That includes an upcoming role in the ITV series The Pembrokeshire Murders and the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers opposite Nicole Kidman.

Source: The Times,