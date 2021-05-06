Luke Evans To Play A Military Vet In ‘Echo 3’

Luke Evans has joined the cast of Echo 3.

The Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans has officially signed on for Apple’s action-thriller drama series Echo 3, according to Deadline. The 10-episode series is based on the award-winning Israeli drama When Heroes Fly which was inspired by an Amir Gutfruend novel.

Apple’s version of the story is set in South America and begins with the disappearance of a young scientist named Amber Chesborough. Chesborough’s brother and father, two men with military pasts, then struggle to uncover the deep mystery and secret war behind her vanishing.

Luke Evans is set to play Bambi, Amber Gutfruend’s brother. He will be led by showrunner Mark Boal and co-showrunner Jason Horwitch. In addition, the series is being produced by Keshet Studios alongside Apple Studios, as Variety reports.

Keshet Studios’ Pete Traugott will serve as an executive producer alongside Boal, Horwitch, and a series of others including Omri Givon, Avi Nir, Mark Sourian, Alon Shtruzman, Karni Ziv, Eitan Mansuri, and Jonathan Doweck.

Evans’ upcoming slate is looking dynamic with the actor signed up to appear in Walt Disney Studios’ live-action Pinocchio. He also is set to appear in the recently wrapped mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Melissa McCarty and Nicole Kidman.

Though, the actor’s personal life has also kept him in the public spotlight. Specifically, his relationship with hotelier Rafael Oiarra was a hot topic for gossip last year. The relationship ended, however, back in January. When asked by The Times whether or not he was still dating Oiarra, Evans responded, “It is what it is.”

