Hallmark’s Luke Macfarlane Cast In A Gay Rom-Com

Billy Eichner now has a romantic lead for one of his two upcoming gay rom-coms.

According to Deadline, Luke Macfarlane will star alongside Billy Eichner in Universal’s upcoming comedy Bros. The film will be the second gay film to get backing from a major movie studio (after 2018’s Love, Simon). And depending on how you define Love, Simon’s genre, Bros will be the first gay rom-com to be produced by a major studio.

So far, very little is known about the film. What we do know is that the film will follow two men with commitment issues who attempt to start a relationship. Or as a brief description of the movie reads, “Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

We also know some facts about the people behind the camera. Not only is Billy Eichner starring in the film, but he co-wrote the script. Nicholas Stoller, of Neighbors, has the other co-writing credit and will also direct the film. Meanwhile, Judd Apatow will produce the romantic comedy and Eichner will serve as an executive producer.

Of course, Billy Eichner isn’t just working on one gay romantic comedy but two. The actor, writer, and producer is also working on a film about a divorcing couple titled Ex-Husbands.

“The concept of a big, gay divorce comedy has been kicking around in my head for years and I cannot think of better collaborators than groundbreaking producers Greg and Sarah, and a true icon whose work I have craved and admired since I was a young gay boy lusting after show business, the brilliant Paul Rudnick who really paved the way for me and many others,” Eichner said in a statement after Amazon purchased rights to that film. “And we now have the perfect partners in Amazon, who have already shown enormous passion for this project. This is a dream team. Now, LET’S GET DIVORCED!!!”

But if you’re excited to see how Eichner’s gay rom coms go, you’ll have to wait for some time. Bros isn’t slated for theatrical release until August 22, 2022.

