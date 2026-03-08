Lyft Responds to Kansas License Law With 50% Off for Trans Riders

Lyft offers 50% discount after Kansas state law voids some trans driver’s licenses

A new Kansas law affecting transgender residents’ driver’s licenses has prompted a response from rideshare company Lyft— and it’s arriving in the form of a limited-time discount.

Following the passage of House Substitute for Senate Bill 244, some transgender Kansans are being told their current driver’s licenses will become invalid if the gender marker does not match the sex they were assigned at birth. In response, Lyft announced it will offer riders in Kansas 50% off rides using the promo code “TRANSJOY.”

The move comes as impacted residents navigate sudden changes to their identification documents.

What the Kansas Law Requires

Earlier this year, the Kansas Legislature passed House Substitute for Senate Bill 244. Under the new law, driver’s licenses that list a gender marker different from a person’s sex assigned at birth will no longer be considered valid once the law officially takes effect.

According to letters sent by the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles, individuals whose licenses do not align with the new legal requirement must surrender their current credential. After turning it in, they can receive a replacement license that complies with the updated law.

Kansas Republicans have nothing better to do than bully trans people. • SB 244: License revocation

• Bathroom bounty hunters

• Political grandstanding This cruelty accomplishes nothing except driving talent out of KS. Trans rights are human rights. #NoHateInOurState pic.twitter.com/Jy6aDz0ORU — Seattle Smith🇺🇸 (@smith_seattle1) February 27, 2026

The notices explain that once the legislation is published in the Kansas Register, affected identification documents will immediately become invalid. The letters also state that lawmakers did not include a grace period for residents to update their documentation. That means some Kansans could see their current licenses voided as soon as the law is in force.

Transgender residents across the state have reported receiving these official communications outlining the next steps.

Lyft’s ‘TRANSJOY’ Response

Amid the rollout of the law, Lyft took to Threads on Saturday to share a message directed at Kansas riders.

“If you live in Kansas and need a new way to get around, use code TRANSJOY for 50% off a ride this week,” the company wrote.

In a follow-up post, Lyft clarified that the promotion is valid through March 9, offers up to a total discount of $10, and is available while supplies last.

The company did not provide additional commentary beyond the posts but positioned the discount as an option for residents who may be navigating transportation challenges as the new law takes effect.

Transportation and Identification Concerns

Driver’s licenses serve as both legal authorization to operate a vehicle and as a primary form of identification for many Americans. When identification documents change status, it can have ripple effects in daily life — from commuting to accessing services.

For transgender individuals whose licenses reflected their gender identity, the law represents a required administrative change. Because there is no grace period written into the legislation, the timeline for compliance could be immediate once the measure is formally published.

Lyft’s promotion does not alter the legal requirements of the law, but it offers temporary financial relief for rides booked through the app during the promotional window.

What Riders Should Know

Kansas riders interested in using the offer can enter the code TRANSJOY in the Lyft app. The discount applies to eligible rides in Kansas and is capped at a total savings of $10. The promotion ends March 9 or sooner if usage limits are reached.

As the law’s implementation proceeds, residents affected by the change will need to follow instructions from the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles regarding surrendering and reissuing credentials.

For now, Lyft’s limited-time offer stands as one corporate response to a policy shift that has generated significant attention within the LGBTQ community.