MacKenzie Scott Donates $45M to the Trevor Project

MacKenzie Scott isn’t just making headlines—she’s making history. In a moment when LGBTQ+ young people are facing mounting pressure from every direction, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has delivered a powerful, tangible reminder that queer lives are worth investing in. Her recent $45 million donation to The Trevor Project isn’t just generous—it’s transformational.

Advertisement

This marks the largest single donation in the organization’s 27-year history, and it arrives at a time when the need for LGBTQ+ mental health support has never been more urgent. The Trevor Project, best known as the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people, is calling the gift a turning point—not an ending, but a foundation for what comes next.

RELATED: Press 3 for Help? Trump Administration Says Not After July 17

A Gift That Lands at the Exact Right Moment

Jaymes Black (they/she/he), CEO of The Trevor Project, described the contribution as a deep vote of confidence in the organization’s mission and long-term vision. This isn’t Scott’s first time supporting the nonprofit—she previously donated $6 million in 2020—but this new gift dramatically expands what’s possible.

What makes this moment especially striking is the timing. LGBTQ+ youth are currently navigating a world shaped by political hostility, social stigma, and rising mental health challenges. The Trevor Project operates crisis services in the U.S. and Mexico and reaches young people globally through its online platform, TrevorSpace. Even at full capacity, the organization has only been able to reach a fraction of those who need help.

Advertisement

Scott’s investment doesn’t magically solve everything—but it gives The Trevor Project room to breathe, plan, and grow.

The Crisis Behind the Headlines

The numbers are sobering, and they matter. Each year, an estimated 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people in the U.S. seriously consider suicide. In Mexico, more than half of LGBTQ+ young people report having similar thoughts within a single year. Globally, the estimate reaches into the tens of millions.

Advertisement

Research consistently shows that LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers. Importantly, The Trevor Project emphasizes that this disparity isn’t about identity—it’s about treatment. Bullying, discrimination, threats of violence, and harmful practices like conversion therapy continue to shape these outcomes.

In March 2025, The Trevor Project released new findings based on responses from over 18,000 LGBTQ+ young people ages 13–24 across all U.S. states and territories. The data points to worsening trends in anxiety, depression, and suicidality—clear signs that the work ahead is still enormous.

What This Funding Actually Does

Advertisement

Unlike flashy, short-term gestures, Scott’s donation is designed to strengthen long-term sustainability. The Trevor Project has made it clear that the funds will be invested carefully and strategically, with a focus on:

Strengthening 24/7 crisis services

Improving technology and digital support tools

Expanding research into LGBTQ+ youth mental health

Building organizational stability for the future

This kind of behind-the-scenes support might not always trend on social media, but it’s exactly what allows life-saving services to stay available—especially at 2 a.m., when someone really needs to talk to a human being who understands.

Source: Trevor Project

More Than Money, It’s a Message

Advertisement

There’s something quietly radical about Scott’s approach to philanthropy. She doesn’t center herself. She doesn’t demand credit. Instead, she directs resources where they can do the most good and trusts organizations to use them wisely.

For LGBTQ+ young people, that trust sends a message louder than any press release: you matter, and your future is worth protecting.

Jaymes Black has emphasized that while this gift strengthens the organization’s foundation, it doesn’t replace the need for community support. Donors, volunteers, advocates, and allies remain essential to reaching the next young person in crisis.

Hope, Backed by Action

In a time when queer and trans youth are often treated as political talking points rather than people, Scott’s $45 million gift cuts through the noise. It doesn’t argue. It doesn’t debate. It simply shows up.

Advertisement

And sometimes, showing up—fully, generously, and without conditions—is the most powerful form of allyship there is.

The Trevor Project’s mission remains clear: to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people. With this historic investment, that mission feels a little more possible, a little more supported, and a lot less alone.

Hope is real. Help is real. And thanks to Scott, the future just got a little brighter.

If you or someone you love needs support right now, help is available. In the U.S., you can contact The Trevor Project 24/7 by calling 1-866-488-7386, texting “START” to 678678, or chatting online at thetrevorproject.org. If you’re outside the U.S., local resources can be found through international crisis hotlines in your area. You are not alone, and there are people ready to listen—right now.

REFERENCE: The Trevor Project