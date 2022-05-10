Madonna Brings Us Back To The Dance Floor With ‘Finally Enough Love’

After months of teasing fans online and dropping a brand new mix of “Frozen” (titled the “Fireboy DML Remix”), Madonna has announced a project that many fans have been asking for; marking a four decade career, the Material Girl is releasing a full fifty track compilation, featuring all of her number one hit singles. The aptly titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones showcases almost all 50 of Madonna’s #1 Dance Club songs (“Causing A Commotion” is absent from the project). The remixers for the project span not just Madonna’s career, but dance music trends entirely. Finally Enough Love includes remixes from Above & Beyond, Eddie Amador, Avicii, Axwell, Benny Benassi, Victor Calderone, Honey Dijon, Felix da Housecat, Sander Kleinenberg, David Morales, Offer Nissim, William Orbit, Pet Shop Boys, Shep Pettibone, Stuart Price, Mac Quayle, Peter Rauhofer, Ralphi Rosario, Sasha, Bob Sinclar, Thunderpuss, Junior Vasquez, Richard “Humpty” Vission and Tracy Young. The full track listing for Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones can be found here & includes tracks not previously released, & available both digitally and/or commercially for the first time.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones is the first large-scale project in a carefully curated package of projects that will showcase all of Madonna’s music, with projects being released through 2025. As the world (and a brand new fan base) are given the ability to fall in love with Madonna’s music all over again, Madonna herself continues work on her consistently buzzed about biopic, with fans eager to hear who may play Madge on the big screen.

As word of Madonna’s latest mammoth project dropped, Barry Harris (remixer, producer, and one half of the legendary duo Thunderpuss 2000 with Chris Cox) dropped a video of his own where for the first time, he discussed at length how the now-iconic remixes of Madonna’s Music-era single “Don’t Tell Me” took shape. Harris provides a master class to viewers on not just the business aspect of how a project like this takes shape, but also offered some behind the scenes dish on the remix for “Don’t Tell Me” took shape (as well as some scoop on how their subsequent remixes for Madonna’s take on a Bond theme, “Die Another Day”, took shape as well).

The name Junior Vasquez name has long been associated with Madonna. Whether it was for their numerous mixes together, (such as ‘Junior’s Single Mix’ of “Bedtime Story” here), the performances he served as the DJ for, and the now-legendary remix of “If Madonna Calls”. While Vasquez has been direct about his wish to reunite with Madonna, he is beyond delighted to be included on this project that is stacked with remix titans. Junior Vasquez told me exclusively “As you can imagine, I am thrilled that Madonna has chosen two of my mixes (each of which, was featured in the video for the song) for this project..One might say…..We make beautiful music together.”

Follow Madonna on Instagram