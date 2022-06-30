Ex-Manager Sues Ricky Martin For Skipping Pay

Oooh, this a bad time for a lawsuit.

Singer Ricky Martin was just gearing up to release new music and a new music video. But now, he and his team have to deal with an unpaid commissions lawsuit. According to Deadline, Ricky Martin’s former talent manager has just filed a 15-page breach of oral contract suit against her former employer. Specifically, the former manager seeks “excess of USD $3,000,000, or according to proof, and unpaid commissions are accruing on an ongoing basis,” as a complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by Rebecca Drucker reads.

The lawsuit, which you can read here, goes on to say, “Rebecca Drucker saved Ricky Martin’s career. There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement.”

The complaint goes on to allege that Martin not only ignored paying Drucker but threatened her and attempted to have her sign a nondisclosure clause about Martin’s past actions.

The suit largely carries the message of “pay up or face the consequences. I will not be silenced.”

“For years, [Drucker] protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend,” reads the suit filed by attorneys Joshua M. Rosenberg and Armound Ghoorchian at Venable LLP.

The complaint also hints at some of these past “indiscretions” such as “a particularly ugly incident in Dubai involving Martin and his representative José Vega” in 2018, mentions of tax evasion, substance abuse, and an unspecified “potentially career-ending allegation in September 2020.”

Again, this news comes at a bad time for Ricky Martin. The musician was getting ready to release a companion EP to his Latin Grammy-winning EP Pausa. He also recently filmed a music video to go with the EP drop. On top of that, Martin is getting ready to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Mrs American Pie. He would star alongside Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb in the comedy.

So what will Ricky Martin do? For now, he may decide its in his best interest to settle the suit out-of-court. If he doesn’t, it’ll be up to a court jury to decide if Rebecca Drucker has any merit to her story. And if that happens, we might hear the exact details about all the cover-up stories she’s alluding to in the lawsuit.

Source: Deadline,