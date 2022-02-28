Maravilloso!-The Season 2 “Drag Race España” Cast Is Revealed

It was a fierce battle, but Carmen Farala snagged the title of Spain’s very first Drag Superstar on the inaugural season of Drag Race España. Now, the eagerly anticipated second season has come roaring back, with a brand new workroom, a expanded and glorious set, and a brand new batch of beautiful queens; suffice to say, Season 2 of Drag Race España is about to change the game entirely!

This season, the twelve stunning Spanish future superstars who will be battling it our for the title of Spain’s Next Drag Superstar are Ariel Rec, Diamante Merybrown, Drag Sethlas, Estrella Xtravaganza, Jota Carajota, Juriji Der Klee, Marina, Marisa Prisa, Onyx, Samantha Ballentines, Sharonne and Venedita Von Dash.

The judges panel for “Drag Race España de Luxe is poised to be equally stacked. Supremme de Luxe is on board to host this next season, with resident judges Ana Locking, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambross all joining her to watch the queens battle it out week after week in challenges that feature everything from photo challenges to improv to the always anticipated killer runway look challenges!

