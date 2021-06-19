Margaret Josephs Talks RHONJ Pride Flag Raising & Her LGBTQ Pride

Whether she is hosting a drag queen Mother’s Day garden party or helping judge a legendary drag pageant (with her ever-present & equally fabulous mother Marge Sr,), Margaret Josephs’ support for the LGBTQ community is unparalleled. That support was front & center when the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author was asked to raise the Pride flag in Englewood, N.J. After an emotional speech (attended by all of Joseph’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars, sans Jennifer Aydin) an appropriately Pride-filled party was thrown, with all of the required rainbow trimmings! (According to Bravo, Margaret and her consistently divine Creative Director, Lexi Barbuto, surveyed the extravagant spread, even saying at one point “This is too good to even eat,” Lexi said in one clip. “And when you think it’s done, there’s even more!”). The group was entertained by RuPaul’s Drag Race dynamo (and New York City favorite) Tina Burner, who based on the videos and pictures shared on social media, kept the crowd and the Housewives entertained and in stitches all night.

When asked last year by Bravo about her longtime devotion to the LGBTQ community, Margaret was clear; “It’s so important for people to be an ally, and people want to know what it means to be an ally,” she said. “A great power we all possess is our voice and you know I have a big mouth. So use your voice in your community. Support equal civil rights, speak out for gender equality, raise awareness for LGBTQ social movements and talk to your children.”

She went on to say “We have to teach this from a very young age,” she added. “The sentiment is simple and was taught to me by Marge Sr as a little girl. Love is love. I also work with many charities and advocacy groups like Live Out Loud who do such amazing work for LGBTQ youth.”

Margaret Josephs spoke with me exclusively about her Englewood Pride flag raising and the decadent rainbow-filled event, saying.“It was such an honor to be invited to host the annual raising of the Pride flag with Mayor Michael Wildes in my amazing City of Englewood for the 3rd year. I am so blessed to be part of a community that champions diversity, allyship, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. I am a fierce ally and I am so fortunate to have a wide reach with my platform and hope to inspire others to use their voice to make an impact and advocate for LGBTQ+ people.”

Of course, it would not be a party done by “The Marge” if it was not done gloriously over the top. For this fete, Margaret’s rainbow-colored vivid vision was conveyed perfectly. She told me “Pride month is my favorite month of the year! Rainbow, glitter and dancing is so up The Marge’s street and this year, that’s exactly what we did to celebrate! We hosted a ‘Pride Flag After Party’ at Lefke’s Estiatorio in Englewood Cliffs and as usual went over the top with the help of some friends. The fabulous team at My Deco Balloon created a huge custom rainbow balloon arch and balloon towers for the occasion. Keremo Cakes created the most spectacular dessert table that was almost too good to eat; glitter cake balls, rainbow cupcakes, cake pops, pretzel rods, rainbow heart cookies and a custom rainbow cake with the message ‘Love is Love’. The real icing on the cake was the performance by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Tina Burner. Her reality themed mash up of Teresa’s iconic table flip and Adele’s ‘Turning Tables’ performed to Teresa herself had everyone (Teresa included) hysterically laughing! This was the ultimate way to celebrate Pride and so happy we could come together to embrace, and uplift the LGBTQ+ community! Happy Pride everyone!”

Follow Margaret Josephs on all social media platforms here