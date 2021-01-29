Mariah Carey Playfully Trolls Shawn Mendes’ Shirtless Snap

Shawn Mendes grabbed the attention of millions after he posted a very sexy shirtless photo earlier this week.

“Grateful,” he captioned below the snap with a blue heart emoji. “The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!” The 22-year-old appeared to be one with his thoughts as he took in his beautiful surroundings while showing off some of his desirable bod.

Fans of course took note of how hot he looked but some, like fellow singers Sam Smith and Charlie Puth, wondered what tracks of Mariah’s he was jamming to. “Always Be My Baby,” the British crooner suggested.

Mariah didn’t waste much time throwing some playful shade right back at Shawn by recreating his pic with pretty much the same caption.

“Grateful. The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!”. She looked stunning in a long sleeve black top and side pony tail while flashing her gorgeous smile as she tilted her head towards the sky.

Shawn was left in “Stitches” over her response. “Hahahahaha,” he wrote in the comments section with a laughing and heart emoji. Perhaps she was just having fun with this or didn’t exactly appreciate the word “old” being used to describe anything about her but this was a cute interaction to witness between a legend and one in the making.

Mariah has made us laugh several times over the years thanks to her shady ways and OMG kind of moments. She forgot some of the words during her rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” on New Year’s Eve but had an IDGAF attitude about it.

Then there was that Watch What Happens Live appearance where host Andy Cohen asked her to say three nice things about rumored ex flame Eminem. She cleverly turned it around on him by gushing about how delicious M&M candies are while dodging anything related to the “Lose Yourself” rapper.

And then there’s the above GIF, which, no further comment needed.