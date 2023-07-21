Mark Consuelos, His Abs and His ‘9 Inch Chorizo’

July 19th is recognized annually as National Hot Dog Day, but this year, it became known as Thirst After Mark Consuelos Day.

Taking to the air on Live with Kelly and Mark, the television hosts began discussing the semi-holiday and the fact that the New York Times published an article about a restaurant hot dog that costs patrons $29. Kelly Ripa, age 52, and Mark Consuelos, also age 52, then began speaking about Consuelos’ package in a tongue-in-cheek way.

Ripa jokes that the hot dog that costs almost as much as a tank of gas was nine inches long; much longer than Consuelos’ package after he jumps in an ice bath later. After more playful banter, Consuelos says he likens his meat to “more of a fine chorizo.”

See the moment below.

For the record, I Googled the length of a chorizo, and it turns out it ranges anywhere from 6 inches to 12 inches. Now that’s a mouth full…

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996 and now we know at least part of the reason why.

Mark Consuelos is most known as a television actor with co-starring roles in All My Children, American Horror Story, Missing and Riverdale. Kelly Ripa has hosted “Live…” since 2011, and she was joined on screen by her husband Mark in April 2023 after he replaced Ryan Seacrest.

And since I mentioned the ice bath above, we have to take a look at that moment as well!

So cold yet somehow so hot.

Kelly Ripa is a very lucky lady.

What do you think of this important news broadcast? Would you ever pay nearly $30 for one hot dog? Would you pay that much for Mark’s hot dog? Comment and let me know.

Source: Entertainment Weekly