Marvel Comics To Introduce A New LGBTQ Superhero

Is a new LGBTQ hero on the horizon?

Back in March, Marvel Comics announced a series of initiatives to celebrate Pride month. In June, Marvel Comics will release its first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting many of its LGBTQ characters. This special will be called Marvel’s Voice: Pride #1.

The official description for Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 goes as follows:

“MARVEL CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ CHARACTERS & CREATORS WITH A RAINBOW-POWERED SPECIAL! Marvel Comics is proud to present its first ever queer-centered anthology! Ring in Pride Month with an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! Celebrate these and so many more legendary characters from across the Marvel archive! New and fan-favorite creators tell their Pride stories – stories of inspiration and empowerment, stories that illustrate “the world outside your window” in full color. Plus, some of Marvel’s biggest LGBTQ+ moments get a special reprinting. Don’t miss an extraordinary new chapter in Marvel history!”

On top of that, artist Phil Jimenez will release a series of nine variant covers spotlighting many of Marvel’s LGBTQ heroes. Some heroes that will get covers include Wiccan and Hulkling, Mystique, Northstar, Iceman, Daken, America Chavez, and more.

According to Comicbook, that’s not all. Marvel’s Voice: Pride #1 is getting its own variant cover illustrated by Luciano Vecchio. An early draft of the variant cover has been released. The image shows a “frame” modeled after the style of Marvel’s 25th anniversary covers released in 1985. The “frame” shows many of Marvel’s LGBTQ characters, including the gay teen version of Captain America. Currently, the early release draft has a large blank space in the center. And the rumor is, a new LGBTQ hero will stand in the space when the official version drops.

Creators of this new LGBTQ character include Steve Orlando, Anthony Oliveria, Allan Heinberg, Jim Cheung, Mariko Tamaki, and more, according to CBR.

“When I was a very closeted, very lonely kid, these characters saved my life,” Oliveira said. “It’s an honor to tell stories about them and to see the kind of stories queer people can tell about queer people deepen and grow.”

“What an honor to be part of Marvel’s Voices: Pride!” added writer Steve Orlando. “I could not be more excited to help spotlight LGBTQ+ characters new and old at the House of Ideas, as well as joining a stable of LGBTQ+ creators behind the scenes for this special.”

Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 goes on sale on June 23.

