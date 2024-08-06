Marvel Star Graces the Gram with New Shirtless Photo

It’s been too long, Chris. So long.

Australia’s Chris Hemsworth has graced social media with a new shirtless photo. It’s been several months since his last thirst-trap, and we’ve been waiting for a moment like this.

Advertisement

The height. The arms. The abs. The V-line. The 40-year-old’s body is always in peak condition, whether he’s filming a new Marvel movie or not.

Now for the moment we’ve all been waiting for…

Hemsworth is most known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He co-stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is currently in theaters nationwide. In September, he’ll lend his voice as Orian Pax to the new sequel Transformers One.

Advertisement

Also featured in Chris’ latest shirtless content is Luke Zocchi. Luke is a fitness coach and personal trainer with a number of very famous clients. He’s appeared on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine and authored his own book on diets and nutrition. Plus, his physique is to die for just as much as Hemsworth. Just two good looking bros bro-ing it out.

Thoughts on Chris Hemsworth and Luke Zocchi? Next shirtless photo, Chris should ditch the hat so we can see those locks… and maybe ditch the shorts, too.