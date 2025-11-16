When psychologist Mary Trump, the openly lesbian niece of former President Donald Trump, took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) on camera, it wasn’t just for fun. The test is used by doctors to screen for memory problems and early signs of dementia, and it’s the same one her uncle once bragged about “acing.”

In the video, which she shared on YouTube, Mary completed tasks like drawing a clock, recalling words, and identifying objects — all while being guided by someone offscreen. She later explained that her point wasn’t to prove anything about her own performance, but to highlight how worrying it is that Donald Trump continues to boast about taking the same test. “Donald Trump is not a well man,” she said bluntly.

Advertisement

RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s Controversial Trump Tweet: “You Being Gay Couldn’t Save Me”

Trump’s “Very Hard” Test Isn’t What He Thinks It Is

Donald Trump, who is now 79 years old, has long claimed that his perfect score on the MoCA is proof of his sharpness. In past interviews, he’s described the test as “very hard” — a statement that puzzled many medical professionals, since the MoCA is designed to detect early cognitive decline, not to challenge healthy adults.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Donald went on to say that he would outscore Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if they took the same test — a jab many criticized as unnecessary and racially charged.

This isn’t the first time the president’s cognitive health has been under the microscope. Back in 2018, during a physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he reportedly took the MoCA alongside an MRI. The White House at the time said the test was routine, but medical experts noted that MRIs are often used to check for neurological issues or brain abnormalities.

Advertisement

Experts Are Seeing Red Flags in the President’s Speech and Behavior

Concerns about Trump’s mental state didn’t start with Mary. In October, Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist who once worked at Johns Hopkins, told The Daily Beast that the former president is showing a “massive increase in clinical signs of dementia.” He said Trump’s public speeches have become rambling and disjointed, full of unfinished thoughts and made-up stories — a pattern often linked to cognitive decline.

Advertisement

Gartner explained that people who are simply tired or aging don’t usually display these specific language problems.

“It’s something very specific that is linked to dementia and organic cognitive decline,” he said. He even warned that in a state of confusion or irritability, Trump could “do something catastrophic.”

For a politician still leading in polls and holding rallies across the U.S., that’s a chilling observation.

Advertisement

Mary Trump’s Professional — and Personal — Perspective

Mary Trump, who holds a PhD in psychology, has long been one of her uncle’s most vocal critics. Her book Too Much and Never Enough offered an insider’s look at the Trump family dynamic and the emotional patterns that shaped Donald’s behavior. But this latest moment feels more scientific than political.

In her video, she noted that the MoCA is typically given only when doctors suspect neurological damage, like after a stroke.

“I’ve been told that a doctor only orders that protocol if they’re concerned the patient may have suffered some kind of stroke,” she said.

Advertisement

While Mary made it clear that she’s not a neurologist, she emphasized that her clinical training allows her to recognize emotional and psychological deterioration.

“We need to continue to focus on the ways in which he is deteriorating cognitively, psychologically, emotionally, and intellectually,” she added.

The Trump Family Drama Never Ends

Advertisement

For the LGBTQ+ audience that has followed Mary since she came out and spoke candidly about her family’s dysfunction, this moment feels familiar: same Trump drama, different form. Her willingness to mix psychology with political accountability gives queer viewers — and anyone exhausted by political spin — a rare kind of clarity.

And let’s be honest: watching the Trump family feud play out with test results and psychological insights instead of campaign rallies almost feels like prestige TV at this point.

Whether you believe Mary Trump or not, the video is a reminder that the former president’s cognitive health will likely remain a hot topic heading into another election year. And with family members and psychologists both sounding alarms, one thing’s clear — this story isn’t going away anytime soon.