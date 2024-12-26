Masterbeat and the Biggest New Year’s Bash Is Almost Here – You Ready?

Get ready to ring in 2025 in epic style as Masterbeat celebrates 25 years of legendary New Year’s events! From Monday to Wednesday, Masterbeat’s iconic festival is taking over four of Los Angeles’ hottest venues, promising unforgettable parties for everyone.

This year’s theme, NEXT LEVEL, sets the stage for a dazzling experience with Masterbeat’s signature blend of top-tier DJs, jaw-dropping productions, and electrifying performances. Thousands of partygoers from around the globe will unite to welcome in the New Year like never before.

Advertisement

We caught up with Masterbeat producer and longtime DJ Brett Henrichsen, who shared his excitement:

“Everything over the past 25 years has led to this. Masterbeat launched its first New Year’s Eve event on December 31, 1999, during the Y2K frenzy. Since then, we’ve built the longest-running New Year’s series in the world. Our iconic video countdown started in 1999 and has evolved into a must-see production. This year, we’re pulling out all the stops to celebrate 25 incredible years!”

Related: Where will YOUR New Year’s Kiss Be?

Where Will the Parties Be?

Here’s the ultimate schedule for your New Year’s extravaganza:

Advertisement

Replay

Monday, December 30 | 9 PM – 4 AM | Avalon

Kick off the festivities with a nostalgic trip through Masterbeat’s history, featuring an all-night set by DJ Calagna. Don your favorite video game-inspired outfit and join the crowd for an unforgettable opening night.

Level 25: New Year’s Eve

Tuesday, December 31 | 9 PM – 6 AM | The Mayan

Step into the future with “Level 25,” a celebration where AI meets VR at the legendary Mayan Theater. Superstar DJs Tony Moran and GSP will keep the beats pumping, while the epic midnight countdown relives 25 years of Masterbeat magic.

Advertisement

The Dark Web: Afterhours

Tuesday/Wednesday, December 31/January 1 | 4 AM – 10 AM | Los Globos

Keep the party going into the early hours with an electrifying set by DJ Micky Friedmann at this all-new morning afterhours bash.

Restart: Closing Party

Wednesday, January 1 | 9 PM – 4 AM | Academy

End the festival with a bang at the beloved closing party. Hit “restart” on the New Year with DJ Oscar Velazquez and all the new friends you’ve made over the weekend.

Advertisement

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this milestone celebration. Grab your tickets or VIP combo passes now at Masterbeat.com.

Get ready to dance, celebrate, and make memories that will last a lifetime!