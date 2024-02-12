Matt Bomer on His Close Friendship with Co-Star Jonathan Bailey

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey have done some very intimate scenes as on-screen lovers in their steamy LGBTQ+ series ‘Fellow Travelers’.

The amount of chemistry their characters depicted truly requires a certain bond in real life, and Bomer recently shared about his close friendship with Bailey.

“We are bonded for life, for sure, as friends after having gone through this together. So it’s a very sacred friendship for me. I love Jonathan,” the ‘Magic Mike’ actor told People.

One of their steamy scenes in the series shows Bailey sucking on Bomer’s toe, which is on another level of intimacy… When asked if he would return the gesture to his good friend Bailey, Bomer responded:

“That wasn’t in the script! We did what was in the script.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Bridgerton’ star previously shared about his experience starring alongside Bomer, whom he described was “a total joy” to work with.

“We both had quite a lot of experience in our careers of intimacy and portraying intimacy, but there’s also just so much we’ve experienced as gay men, as well. So naturally, we had a lot to explore. To honor the canon of gay storytelling is totally what I set out to do,” he further expressed in a December 2023 interview with the outlet.

