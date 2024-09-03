Matteo Lane Flashes His Tight Abs as He Gears Up for His Comedy Tour

Over the weekend, Matteo Lane turned heads in his bright green swim briefs while chilling with his equally gorgeous friends. He later posted photos of himself on Instagram in that eye-catching swimsuit—leaving little to the imagination (thanks, Matteo).

This isn’t the first time Matteo’s put a spotlight on his tight abs. The 38-year-old has been promoting his “Can’t Stop Talking” tour with the juiciest and most eye-catching pics of him. We probably won’t be seeing this live, but if the promotions are anything to go by, the tour will be absolutely fantastic!

We love a good variety on the gram!

Matteo says of increasing his online presence:

“It’s nice to reach out and have people reach back. It’s also a great way of letting people know that I’m on tour, so they get to see what I work on all the time.”

The stand-up comedian’s “Can’t Stop Talking” tour just started and it looks like he is going to have a blast with audiences on tour. Named one of Variety’s “Top Ten Comics To Watch,” Matteo is known for his quick wit and amazing crowd work. If you haven’t caught his Advice Special, you’re seriously missing out! The comedian is popular for combining his knack for languages—he speaks five, by the way!—with personal interactions with crowd. He makes you feel like you’ve known each other for the longest time!

Here’s the tour schedule if you plan on having a laugh with friends!

Sources: Matteo Lane Comedy, Bay Area Reporter