Meet rising actor Diego Calva–from Mexico to Hollywood

Get to know rising Mexican actor Diego Calva who will be starring alongside the newest generation of Hollywood A-listers Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Will Poulter in On Swift Horses, Daniel Minahan’s adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s novel of the same name. The four stars are entangled in a queer love story that encompasses the complications of gambling, extra-marital affairs, and post-war troubles in 1950’s post-war America. Calva and Elordi are onboard to play passionate lovers under the dark shadows of Las Vegas’ casinos. The show premiered in the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to a packed cinema.

The actor started out with small but notable roles on Argentine and Mexican films going on to star alongside big names such as Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in Babylon and also portrayed the notorious Mexican drug lord Arturo Beltrán Leyva in Narcos: Mexico.

Diego was meant for Hollywood. The actor has a background in screenwriting and directing after graduating from film school in Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica. Having had experiences in directing short films before acting, Diego says he hasn’t removed directing from his life’s equation. He tells Variety:

“It’s never been far from my mind. However, for now I don’t want to do anything but act. Acting has been my way of learning to direct.”

As a young actor in 2015, Diego won the ‘Best Actor‘ award, which he shared with actor Eduardo Eliseo Martinez, for the film I Promise You Anarchy at the Havana Film Festival. For his role in Babylon, the talented actor has also been nominated for multiple ‘Best Actor’ awards in major awards such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and the Satellite Awards.

Calva will be joining Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Colman, and Camila Morrone in The Night Manager season 2, but details of his character are still currently under wraps.

Now, some of you may be wondering, is he dating anyone? Well Diego has never directly addressed his dating life, but he has also never denied anything when he was linked to Mexico-based director and actress Luciana Moreno Mora back in 2023. In fact, Luciana accompanied Diego during the Mexican premiere of Babylon and during the Golden Globe Awards.

Calva is slowly but surely cementing his big-star status in the streets of Hollywood and we are here for it!

We can’t wait to see him with shine in On Swift Horses. In the meantime, you can catch more of Diego on Netflix in Narcos: Mexico and Bird Box Barcelona and in Babylon through Apple TV.

Sources: Variety, Collider, Elle