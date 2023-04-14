Meet the Hotties of ‘Drag Race España’s Pit Crew

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s sucessful spin-off, ‘Drag Race España,’ is returning for a third season, and the viewers are not only excited to see the Drag Queens, but also the sexy pit crew.

‘Drag Race España’s pit crew consists of diversely attractive men who add a dash of thirst and sex appeal into the show. The group of men are composed of members who have done recurring and guest appearances throughout the seasons.

The pit crew is more than just an element of eye candy in the show though, as they also represent a significant aspect of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as inspire the appreciation of any and all forms of beauty.

It is going to be an entertaining and thrilling ride for the judges, drag queens and the pit crew of ‘Drag Race España’s highly anticipated third season, which aims to showcase unapologetic self-expression, as well as celebrate the multiple facets of the LGBTQ+ community.

And since we’re already on the topic of celebration and appreciation of different forms of beauty, let’s also take a moment to admire the diversely gorgeous members of ‘Drag Race España’s pit crew. <3

Ele SanMi – Season 1

Tomi Mikael Lappi – Season 1

David Escudero Cuenca – Season 1



Perez Twins – Season 1

Josdavo – Season 1

Jose Millan – Season 2

Redrocket (Tori) – Season 2

Erik Fernández Jiménez – Season 2

Ander – Season 2

Juanma López – Season 2

Felipe Palomo Sanchez – Season 2

Xulio Joseph – Seasons 1 & 2

Nauzet Navarro – Seasons 1 & 2

Guillermo Flores – Seasons 1 & 2

Arthur Knight – Seasons 1 & 2

Antonio Fago – Seasons 1 & 2

Source: thepinktimes.com