Meet the Queens of ‘Drag Race UK’ Season 4

The time has come to meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4!

On September 7, BBC Three announced the next crop of fierce drag performers who will compete to become “Britain’s Next Drag Superstar.” In addition to showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, these 12 queens will duke it out week-after-week in a variety of challenges, runway presentations, and lip sync smackdowns.

Despite speculation from fans, Victoria Scone will not be returning after sustaining an injury last season and leaving the competition early. However, Season 4 is giving a lot of diversity in terms of drag aesthetic and gender expression, and we cannot wait to see what these top-notch artists will pull off.

RuPaul will once again be joined by Michelle Visage and recurring judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Guest judges slated to appear this season include Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea, and Cathy Dennis.

See the full cast below:

Baby, 25 (South London)

Describing herself as “London’s afro-punk princess,” Baby studied musical theater before doing drag, so there’s no doubt she’s a triple threat. She is a mainstay of the London brunch and club scene who in her own words loves “playing in the area where black culture and alternative culture meet.”

Black Peppa, 29 (Birmingham)

Black Peppa is bringing a Caribbean flavor to Drag Race UK, having been born on the island of Saint Martin. Since 2014, she has been making the Birmingham drag scene fierce. Despite serving high glamor, Black Peppa got her drag name from a surprising source: Peppa Pig. “Peppa Pig is the OG,” she says, “and that is why I’m ‘Black Peppa’ with a twist!” Unlike the loveable cartoon, Black Peppa can death drop, split, and dip in her high-energy shows.

Cheddar Gorgeous, 38 (Manchester)

Representing her city by dressing as the famous Mancunian bee, will Cheddar make a buzz in the competition? Dabbling in drag since her early teens, she is now a legend in the cabaret scene and also previously starred in a drag makeover TV show. Cheddar is also the first Drag Race UK queen with a doctorate, so prepare to be schooled!

Copper Top, 38 (Cheltenham)

After four years of doing drag, Copper Top is ready for Britain’s biggest drag stage. She is the stars of a series of bingo ads and likens her style and aesthetic to pantomime, revealing that she plans on being the “campiest queen” of the competition.

Dakota Schiffer, 22 (Sussex)

Herstory is in the making! Dakota Schiffer is the first openly trans. Fashion obsessive, she plans to bring her 1960s-inspired looks, along with a secret nerdy streak, to the runway. Dakota describes Sussex as having “absolutely no drag scene,” but that did not stop her from growing up obsessed with fashion, hair and make-up.

Danny Beard, 29 (Liverpool)

Danny Beard will be this season’s first bearded queen, with hopes of becoming a stubbly Scouse sensation. Known for her signature white face-make-up, Danny serves club kid-inspired looks that have made her one of the most original presences on the UK drag scene. Her shows are known for mixing avant-garde fashion with old school drag performance.

Jonbers Blonde, 33 (Belfast)

Representing Northern Ireland, Jonbers Blonde has been doing drag for 14 years, as well as working as a model, fashion editor, and dancer for acts like Mel C and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Starting life in a small town near Belfast, Jonbers moved to the big smoke, and describes herself as “East London royalty”.

Just May, 32 (Essex)

Hailing from Essex, Just May has been doing drag for almost 10 years and the premier Geri Halliwell impersonator. “I wanted to do drag because Geri stopped being Ginger Spice, so I felt someone had to take over,” she says of her start in drag. However, she can do other things besides Geri: “Sometimes, I wear a red wig without a blonde streak. Wild, I know.”

Le Fil, 36 (Yorkshire)

Calling themselves an “all-singing, all-dancing, all-sewing Chinese pop star” Le Fil is a one-time member (alongside Jonbers) of the legendary Sink the Pink collective, who have performed with Sam Smith, Olly Alexander, and several other megastars. She describes her drag as “the intersection of art, fashion music, and sculpture,” and her shows as “live art.”

Pixie Polite, 29 (Brighton)

Brighton-based Pixie Polite describes herself as a “big ol’ camp cow” and is ready to show that even on reality TV, politeness can pay. She already has a Drag Race connection by being in a girl band and even dating Season 2 star Tia Kofi.

Sminty Drop, 23 (Lancashire)

Describing herself as a “sexy cyber supermodel from space,” Sminty Drop is ready to drop some major looks onto the runway. The Manchester queen is a member of the House of Kendoll, alongside first ever Drag Race UK eliminated queen Gothy Kendoll. After three years doing drag, she sees herself as “literally the embodiment of contemporary British drag.”

Starlet, 25 (Surrey)

This “polished pin-up” is originally from Johannesburg, making her the first South African queen to compete on Drag Race UK. Since coming to Britain, Starlet has been bringing old-school Hollywood glamour to the streets of Surrey, building up a significant Instagram fanbase along the way. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 will premiere September 22 on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and on BBC Three in the UK.