Meet the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 5

The wait is over! RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for Season 5, featuring a cast of 10 delectable queens competing to snatch the crown and win the title of “UK’s Next Drag Superstar.” In addition to showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, these fierce artists will duke it out week-after-week in a variety of challenges, runway presentations, and lip sync smackdowns.

RuPaul will once again be joined at the judges’ table by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, who will help deliver the ultimate verdict on who shantays or sashays away. Special guest judges slated to appear this season include the likes of Yasmin Finney (Doctor Who, Heartstopper), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster) and Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Taskmaster).

So, without further ado, let’s meet the fabulous cast of Season 5:

Alexis Saint-Pete, 29 (London)

Being the first Polish queen on Drag Race is a significant achievement for Alexis Saint-Pete, and her self-described style as a “clown in a supermodel body” certainly sounds unique and entertaining. While her dream of becoming a ballet dancer didn’t work out as she had hoped, she found her passion for drag, where her dance experience comes in handy for putting on a captivating show.

Banksie, 23 (Manchester)

Banksie certainly stands out as one of the tallest queens to grace the Drag Race stage, measuring over seven feet tall, and her obsession with burlesque and the desire to channel the “dark, horrible women” of the 1930s and 1940s with a modern twist suggest a unique and captivating drag persona. Alongside their “drag gender non-conforming parental figure” (and Season 4 runner-up) Cheddar Gorgeous, Banksie is on a mission to disrupt your preconceived notions of what drag is.

Cara Melle, 26 (London)

Cara Melle may have been born in Atlanta, Georgia, but she has become a legend for her high-energy performances and uncanny Beyoncé impersonations since moving to London. Her decision to move across the Atlantic and establish herself as a drag queen in a new country is a testament to her dedication to her art, and she aims to be a trailblazer and representation for Black trans women, especially since she didn’t see such representation while growing up. Cara’s determination to be “loud and proud” demonstrates her commitment to making a positive change in the world of entertainment and visibility. She also has reputation as being a lip sync assassin, so the other girls better watch out!

DeDeLicious, 20 (Kent)

This might be DeDe’s first time on Drag Race UK, but viewers have certainly seen her handiwork before. She has designed outfits for queens on the show, including a number of gorgeous gowns worn by her drag sister, Season 3 winner Krystal Versace. As a performer, DeDe likes to combine glamor with silliness, and she believes she has everything it takes to match her sister and take the crown. It will be exciting to see how she fares in the competition!

Ginger Johnson, 34 (County Durham)

Ginger Johnson’s self-description as “a helium balloon in the shape of a woman” paints a vivid picture of her drag persona, which is characterized by silliness and campiness. It is evident that she has a unique and playful approach to drag that delights audiences, and her penchant for taking serious topics and presenting them in a silly way demonstrates her ability to add humor and lightheartedness to her performances. In addition to drag, Ginger is also a writer, director, puppeteer, and karaoke host, so we can expect some versatility from her.

Kate Butch, 26 (Buxton)

As a drag stand-up comedian inspired by eccentric singer Kate Bush, expect Kate Butch to have you “Running Up That Hill” and rolling in the aisles. This Babooshka-inspired bombshell describes herself as “the Comic Sans of drag,” which humorously portrays her style as whimsical and playful, embracing a sense of fun and quirkiness, and she describes her drag style as “Hollywood starlet with a migraine.” Kate’s ability to sing and act adds depth to her performance skills, which can be a valuable asset to Drag Race UK.

Michael Marouli, 39 (Newcastle)

Michael Marouli is a Geordie lass, who left Newcastle for a life of sun and sequins on Gran Canaria – the Spanish island she describes as a “concrete gay jungle.” Starting her career as a male-presenting performer, Michael started drag a few years later and has now done “every drag gig imaginable” over the past 15 years. As an all-round entertainer with the ability to host, perform, sing, and do comedy, she is now ready to take the UK by storm. Michael appears well-equipped to tackle the challenges on Drag Race UK, and her experience and multifaceted talents will likely make her a formidable competitor. Miss Naomi Carter, 23 (Doncaster) Advertisement

Visually, Miss Naomi Carter is a glamorous dancing queen, equally inspired by Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – the two people who inspired her drag name – but when she talks, she is pure Doncaster – a place she lovingly calls “dirty Donny.” Her connection to Doncaster highlights her down-to-earth roots and adds an element of authenticity to her persona. Naomi has been doing drag for five years, with her first foray being for a Pride event she attended with her mom. After applying for the last three seasons, it is clear that Naomi is determined to represent her Gambian heritage and showcase her talents on Drag Race UK. She’s ready to bring her A-game!

Tomara Thomas, 25 (Hartlepool)

Tomara Thomas is a dynamic and versatile performer with a background in musical theater and dance, making her well-suited for high-energy, leg-kicking, and hair-whipping shows.Growing up in a town where there were no gay bars, she moved to London where she has become a star of the drag brunch scene. Tomara’s self-assessment as “stunning, hilarious, and down for a laugh” indicates a well-rounded drag queen who not only excels in her visual presentation, but also brings humor and entertainment value to her performances.

Vicki Vivacious, 36 (Cornwall)

Vicki Vivacious went from farmland to fabulous! As the cabaret queen of Cornwall with a passion for musical theater, she brings a unique blend of rural and theatrical influences to her drag persona. The dedication to her craft is evident, with a schedule that includes 6-9 shows per week, and it is especially noteworthy that she enjoys entertaining the armed forces, showing her commitment to performing for diverse audiences. Describing herself as a “glamourpuss with the mouth of Kerry Katona,” Vicki is the first Cornish queen to bring her pasty power onto Drag Race UK.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 5 will premiere this fall on WOW Presents Plus.