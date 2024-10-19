Meet Your New Favorite Instagram Travel Buddy : Connor Gowland

Meet travel content creator extraordinaire Connor Gowland, a humble jet setter who is set on making memories while traveling around the globe, and a budget is not going to stop him from hopping from one place to another!

Advertisement

At just 30, Connor has been all over the world sharing his travels with his followers. The lifestyle influencer isn’t afraid to book a budget airline if he gets to travel to the most beautiful destinations, telling Lei Musings:

“I am motivated by the prospect of experiencing five-star travel on a two-star budget. I don’t make a ton of money. I have student loans. However, I pride myself on my ability to find ways to make these grand trips happen.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Gowland (@connorgunner)

Here he is looking like a pro on a wakeboard… and if he happened to take a tumble, well, I must’ve blinked!

Advertisement

By the looks of Connor’s Instagram page, it’s clear he’s a fitness aficionado. His six-pack abs and consistent gym workout selfies say it all! Whether he’s breaking a sweat on the court during a pickleball match or hitting the gym, he somehow manages to stay effortlessly fresh—talk about some serious fitness sorcery.

Advertisement

Related: https://instinctmagazine.com/meet-the-sexy-paleontologist-fossil-daddy/

Traveling can get lonely and tiring at times, but not for Connor who travels with his partner Paul and doggie daughter Ollie. Connor enjoys the freedom of escapism traveling gives him while getting to meet new people and exploring different places.

“There is something special about every place. There is always a new person to meet, or experience to have.” Adding, “I love being somewhere where I can meet people. I am a big explorer.”

Advertisement

Connor is quite the busy lad with acting jobs and appearances in video games and talk shows. He appeared in the Resident Evil game intro as Leon and also got to appear as a contestant on The Late Late Show with James Corden where he was partnered up with professional soccer player Collin Martin on the show’s Late Late Live Tinder segment. Connor was quite proud of this accomplishment telling Lei Musings:

Advertisement

“Being on network television, on a gay dating segment, was something my teenage self would have never imagined doing in a million years, and I think I made him proud.”

You can’t help but root for someone as down-to-earth and full of joy as Connor. Be sure to check out his travel adventures and chest day updates on Instagram, where you might just find some inspiration from his love for movement! Oh, and if you’re looking for a vacation recommendation, Connor swears Greece is the perfect place to wind down, look around, and meet people!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: Lei Musings