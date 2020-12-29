Meeting The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 (Part 1)

As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we are slowly pulling the curtain back on some of the queens from this season and getting to know them a bit better. While each of them bring their own distinct talent and dazzling personality to the workroom, we all want to know more about some of our soon-to-be fan favorite dolls. I sat down with each of the new competitors from Season 13 (in groups of 4) recently to get to know the person behind the entertainer.

Denali Foxx is a Chicago queen (by way of the state of Alaska!) and this chill-inducing queen gets much of her inspiration from anything ice and cold-inspired. As a Chicago queen, she is known as a show-stopping performer, and is fully embracing the long overdue changes to Chicago’s nightlife landscape that are currently happening. This queen is a third degree black belt and a professional ice skater, so commitment and patience while working towards a goal is something she is used to.

Tamisha Iman defines what Atlanta drag is. She exhibits professionalism, knowledge, and comes from the school of “doing it for yourself” (she designs absolutely everything she wears herself, from hair to jewelry to costumes). In a twist we have not seen before, her drag daughter LaLa Ri is part of the same Season 13 cast and as expected, fans are already anticipating a mother/daugher lip sync! This pageant queen and veteran performer (she has won titles that Alyssa Edwards & Asia O’Hara have both won) brings a strong pedigree & almost unparalleled reputation into Season 13.

Rosé is one of the leading queens of the New York City drag scene, and one third of the super group Stephanie’s Child. On RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 though, she is standing tall on her own. She comes from a strong family lineage; she is the drag sister of Season 12’s beloved Jan and the aunt of Drag Race Canada’s Lemon. Sparring with Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent has more than equipped her for tangling with her competition on Drag Race, which should make seeing Rosé’s progress through the competition that much sweeter.

Check out my chat with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 queens Denali, Tamisha Iman & Rosé below;

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 premieres this Friday January 1st on VH1 (check local listings)