Meghan McCain Definitely Isn’t A Fan Of “And Just Like That”

While the premiere of the next chapter of Sex and the City (titled And Just Like That) definitely got fans talking for a multitude of reasons, one of the longtime fans of the HBO show was clearly not a fan of the newest chapter. Meghan McCain took to her Daily Mail column to indicate that she feels that And Just Like That is a “misguided & woke reboot of ‘Sex and the City’.” While acknowledging Sarah Jessica Parker as “an iconic actress and is still wonderful embodying the character of Carrie”, McCain went on to say “the problem with the new series is the clumsy attempt to reformat the show into the woke and puritanical times we are living in. For example, Carrie now plays the part of the ‘cisgender woman’ on a podcast with younger co-hosts. One of them is — of course — queer and nonbinary. Because it’s so boring and un-evolved to be a straight white woman.”

One person who disagrees with McCain’s assessment of the Sex and the City re-imagination is Watch What Happens Live host (and close friends of Sarah Jessica Parker) Andy Cohen. Following McCain posting her Daily Mail article on Twitter, Cohen responded by simply saying “I’ll debate you on this one” to which McCain said “I knew you wouldn’t be pleased with this column” with a smiley face emoji. Cohen succinctly responded “To me, it was about how the women (our friends) were (often unsuccessfully) navigating a culture that had changed since we last saw them. And that was funny to watch. Didn’t feel heavy handed to me.”

This isn’t the first time that Cohen had challenged McCain’s sometimes controversial perspectives. McCain’s perspectives on tell-all books is well documented (“I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power,” said McCain, when speaking to Mary Trump about Trump writing the book Too Much Is Never Enough about her uncle, former President Donald Trump). When appearing on Watch What Happens Live to promote her own audiobook Bad Republican, Cohen directly called out McCain for her potential hypocrisy regarding tell all books saying “On a 1-to-10 scale, how hypocritical is it that you wrote a tell-all after prefacing every tell-all interview on ‘The View’ with ‘I hate tell-alls”? McCain responded simply saying “You know, those are political tell-alls,” McCain said in her defense. As for Cohen’s suggestion that McCain is being “hypocritical,” she simply shrugged and replied, “Um, I don’t, but it’s OK if other people do, I don’t really care.”

Follow Meghan McCain on Instagram