Meghan McCain Is Leaving The View

After Four Seasons On Daytime’s Hottest Talk Show, McCain Is Calling It Quits

Meghan McCain is taking a bow from The View at the end of this month. McCain has faced, possibly due to the presence of social media, some of the harshest criticism from viewers of the long-running show and according to Andy Cohen she believes she’d be fired any day. On today’s show, McCain decided to put her fate in her own hands by announcing her departure, telling: Talk about a shakeup! Years after divisive public opinions, being the sole female-conservative voice of daytime television, and many public feuds with her co-hosts,is taking a bow fromat the end of this month. McCain has faced, possibly due to the presence of social media, some of the harshest criticism from viewers of the long-running show and according to People Magazine , once toldshe believes she’d be fired any day. On today’s show, McCain decided to put her fate in her own hands by announcing her departure, telling:

“I’m going to rip the band-aid off. I’m here to tell my co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season at The View. I’ll be here through the end of July which I’m grateful for. This is not an easy decision. It took a lot of counsel, and prayer, and talking to my family and close friends and – look, COVID has changed the world for all of us. It changed the way, at least for me, the way I’m looking at life, the way I’m living my life, the way I want my life to look like. When I said goodbye to you all in the studio over a year and a half ago, I just found out I was pregnant. I left the city very quickly because my [doctor] wanted me to leave, he wasn’t sure how COVID could affect pregnant women. I came to the DC area because it’s where my husband and I have always split time. We have this incredible life here. We’re surrounded by family and friends and an incredible support unit. I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want [my baby] want to have her first steps, first words…I didn’t want to leave [DC]. This show is one of the greatest privileges of my entire life. I’ve had so many amazing experiences in my life. Its a privilege to work among such incredible broadcasters, like [my co-hosts]. Before I came onto the show, I didn’t want to join, which I’ve talked about in the past. It was my dad who encouraged me to do it. That I couldn’t give up the opportunity to do such an iconic show and work with Whoopi Goldberg. This is THE show in America. It’s not easy to leave. I’m eternally grateful from the absolute bottom of my heart.”

To no one’s shock, McCain’s fellow co-hosts, including Golberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar praised McCain and shared loving stories of her time with them, including making light of the arguments between them, her father’s, John McCain, potential crush on Hostin, and many nights at the bar after filming. It was a love fest this morning where politics and different opinions were settled to celebrate success and happiness. McCain went on to praise her co-hosts, the show’s crew, and asked the media to be more kind on their coverage of the women of The View as they are under a microscope. Guest star and openly gay Founder of The Points Guy, a loyalty program for travel, Brian Kelly, praised McCain and mourned her departure on today’s episode as she has triumphed for the LGBTQ community during her years in the public eye and while on The View, including celebrating drag queens and bringing her best friend, Clay Aiken, back to our televisions.

Ana Navarro, won’t get McCain’s seat she’s seemingly been vying for over the last few years. When former co-host, Abby Huntsman, left the show in early 2020, we suggested some conservative replacements, but only time will tell if the show will maintain the same format. The View doesn’t have a viewership problem like The Talk , so eyes will be on the replacement for McCain’s coveted fifth seat. Goldberg, Behar, and Hostin tend to share a hive mind, while Haines tends to smile and float in the wind with her opinions, so it will be interesting to see who will be her permanent replacement to have actual different views and not the same narrative running in circles. The View is compelling because the premise offers variety, so perhaps frequent guest host,, won’t get McCain’s seat she’s seemingly been vying for over the last few years. When former co-host,, left the show in early 2020,, but only time will tell if the show will maintain the same format.

Do you think McCain’s leave will hurt The View’s audience numbers?

