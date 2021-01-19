Men Are Showing Their Cake For The #BigBankChallenge?!

HOT
Images via Twitter

The internet is currently OBSESSED with the latest thirst trend.

Last year, social media users got an eyeful with the #ShampooChallenge. And now, we have a new challenge to salivate over. Of course, it makes sense. With all the crazy going on in the world, why shouldn’t we all get a little break in the form of some hefty thirst? Emphasis on the word hefty, because some of these social media posts have some WEIGHT! But also, there’s a whole lot of jiggling going on too.

Recently, the #BigBankChallenge has been circling online. In it, we see plenty of men, and most notably Black men, turning around to show us their beautiful behinds (with clothes on). Oh and, of course, we can’t forget to mention that most men offer us a beautiful hop and jiggle while they’re at it. For all the tops, verse men, and cake connoisseurs out there, this hashtag and trend is a landmine of delectable sights. Just another beautiful blessing that Black and Gay TikTok/Twitter have gifted us.

If you want to enjoy some of the many juicy videos under this trend, check out some of the posts we’ve collected below.

Just another day on Gay TikTok and Gay Twitter.

